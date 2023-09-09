BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr.SHIVA™ Geoengineering & Climate Change “Science”
248 views • 09/09/2023

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the inventor of email, is a scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, and Fulbright Scholar who holds 4 degrees from MIT including his PhD in Biological Engineering. He started 7 successful high-tech companies providing thousands of jobs in Massachusetts. His life has been about solving very tough problems by identifying the root cause, bringing together people to innovate real solutions. Now, he wants to serve America, beyond "Left" and "Right" to deliver solutions we need and deserve. Most importantly, Dr.SHIVA is ONE of US - not another lawyer or lobbyist or politician.


https://shiva4president.com/

https://truthfreedomhealth.com/

https://vashiva.tv/

https://cytosolve.com/


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/


ClimateViewer News: https://climateviewer.com/

ClimateViewer Maps: https://climateviewer.org/

@climateviewer on YouTube


ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
