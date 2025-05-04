Zelensky sets stage for Moscow Victory Day parade, claims 'may be provocations' from Russia

Completely dismisses Putin’s proposed truce.

Does it sound like he’s setting stage to accuse Russia of committing a false flag attack?

Update, added on May 5th, day after my posting this video here.

Former commander of the Nazi battalion 'Aidar' Dikiy said that the terrorist attack in Moscow is cancelled because of Xi Jinping

'News has come that has diminished my hopes that we will strike the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9. Technically, we can do it, but Xi Jinping has confirmed his participation. One elderly Chinese will do what Russian air defense cannot do. He will make sure that we do not strike this parade. This is a big loss for us. From a military point of view, this parade is an absolutely legal and 'fat' conventional target.'

Israel wants to use American security contractors to throttle Gaza humanitarian aid: report

The “take-it-or-leave-it” proposal, put forward by the IDF to aid agencies and the UN as a condition of lifting its blockade, reportedly stipulates:

🔸 60 truckloads of supplies entering Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing after inspection by the IDF

🔸 Six initial Israel-designated distribution hubs secured by contractors from two US private security companies, the ex-CIA-run SRS and ex-military UG Solutions.

Hubs to be equipped with facial recognition monitoring, and serve 5,000-6,000 households apiece.

🔸 Distribution of 20 kg food and hygiene packages weekly/biweekly by aid workers. Fuel and water distributed separately.

💬 “We did the entire operational planning of how we can deliver the aid needed – the exact amount needed and not an ounce more,” an ex-IDF official involved in planning told WaPo.

Critics fear the starvation rations would trigger violence around hubs. “Yes, I’ll starve Gazans, yes, this is our obligation,” Likud lawmaker Moshe Saada said last month.