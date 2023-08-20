© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They KILLED Dr Rashid Buttar and now they tried to KILL Dr Bryan Ardis.
UPDATE: THEY tried to KILL Dr. Bryan Ardis...https://rumble.com/v39cbuh-they-tried-to-kill-dr-bryan-ardis.html
UPDATE: The Ohio Medical Board suspends Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's license without due process...
https://rumble.com/v38db2e-update-on-dr.ts-ohio-medical-board-hearing-with-attorney-tom-renz.html
UPDATE: Dr. James Thorp Fired Over Covid TRUTH...
https://rumble.com/v32s0ce-dr.-james-thorp-speaks-on-being-fired-over-covid-truth-catholic-provider-ca.html