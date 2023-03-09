Tucker Carlson expose the lies of Jan. 6 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
* Video shows members of the Jan. 6 Committee are all liars 6:24
* Democrats in Congress lied about what happened on Jan 5:21
* Here is unseen video from January 6 5:28
* Democrats and the media tried to hide the truth about January 6: Charlie Hurt 2:27
* Tape we reviewed shows Jan. 6 was neither an ‘insurrection,’ nor ‘deadly’ 5:05
* Thomas Massie: These tapes have changed my perception of Jan 6 2:45
https://tuckercarlson.com/
Website: http://pacsteam.org
PLEASE SHARE
---