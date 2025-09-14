WHITE HOUSE RELEASES AI-GENERATED VIDEO OF TRUMP EULOGIZING CHARLIE KIRK❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White House Releases AI-Generated Video Of Donald Trump - Eulogizing Charlie Kirk
Sept. 13, 2025
PALESTINIAN GENOCIDE - FOLLOW THE MONEY
The Jimmy Dore Show
Guest host Misty Winston and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss a video released by the White House of Donald Trump eulogizing Charlie Kirk, pointing out odd visual glitches like a disappearing pinky and frozen facial expressions as evidence it was AI-generated.
Online critics, including Andy Signore and even Grok AI analysis, flagged multiple irregularities, fueling suspicions that Trump’s team used synthetic media.
The two also discuss Donald Trump’s appearance at the 9/11 memorial, where his facial drooping led some to speculate he may have suffered a stroke, prompting Misty to outline stroke warning signs using the FAST method.
The segment concludes with a broader critique that presidents are merely puppets serving entrenched interests, and that electoral politics is more spectacle than substance.
=
