Biological Computer ~Body in a Box~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Have Really Began to Like Elon Musk...
And I Believe His Heart May Be in The Right Place.
With What He Has Done With Transforming Twitter to X...
And Saving Our Stranded Astronauts Biden Abandon in Space.
I Truly Have His Back in Standing With Donald Trump..
With DOGE and Exposing Government Corruption and Waste.
I Think He Truly Believes He Is Benefiting Mankind...
But Like God The Devil Also Works in Mysterious Ways.