The Truth About Luck!

Would you expound on the “Me Plus” concept? It seems to me entirely appropriate that my [still theoretical] wife will not like “me” in a pure world-of-forms sense, but only for that which I am and do for her.

In other words, what is the essence of “Me” but a sum of the parts—some of which serve the children/wife/community/self/God, some of which do not.

A ridiculous example, what could it possibly mean to love a girlfriend if she’s chosen obesity, cruelty, verbal abuse; to sterilize herself from ever procreating; and to obstruct everything good about me? Of course this would never happen, but how can one separate loving “her” from all that which she is choosing?

The same, how can she love “‘me” irrespective of what I seem am and do?

Isn’t the threat of losing the other’s affections a great incentive to stay good oneself?

My position: I am a man (early 20’s) excited to be “me plus” because without the plus, there is no “‘me” to be valued. What am I missing?









long time subscriber here, I have trouble not getting down with things out of my control.

My truck i just paid off got totalled by some uninsured guy and the payout was quite unfair (70% value of $21,000 vehicle) from my insurance company. I had full coverage.

This was out of my hands but I still got depressed for a couple months because I felt cheated by the situation.

Any advice from you/philosophy on how to prevent this from happening?

Thank you for everything you do. My life has been 1000% improved since I started listening to you 10 years ago.



