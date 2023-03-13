Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





March 13, 2023





Today Pastor Stan shares with us what the Image of the Beast could be. We also learn about the Mark of the Beast and the Number of his name. We will see how technology could lead to the Mark of the Beast. Scientist have now cloned super cows to produce tons of milk, and human rights are being given to Artificial Intelligence.





00:00 - Power to give Life

05:46 - What is the Image of the Beast

09:29 - The Mark, His Name & His Number

10:06 - China Clones Three Super Cows

13:19 - AI be given Human Rights

13:54 - Alaska Volcano showing Significant Unrest

14:49 - WHO takes control of Internet

16:14 - Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil

22:15 - Financials getting Destroyed





