Posthumous Message from a Russian Hero about his own Death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posthumous message from a Russian hero.
◾️Mikhail with the call sign “Rostov” left instructions to share this video if he ever fell in battle. The Russian fighter died in October 2023 but it's only now the video was released:
- Thanks to everyone who helped us, helped me. Thank you to these people, the help was priceless and very needed. You continue to do this, it brings us closer to victory... I wish you victory and happiness to everyone. Goodbye. Victory will be ours.