JESSICA SUTTA: A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Singer, dancer, and former Pussycat Doll, Jessica Sutta, tells her harrowing story of injury after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, from struggling to get treatment to being shunned from Hollywood for simply speaking out about vaccine safety. Hear how the shot shattered her life, and how she is turning tragedy into life-saving advocacy through her work with React19.
#React19 #JessicaSutta #PussyCatDolls