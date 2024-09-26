Civil War Sentiment Getting Scary - Real Polling Harris vs Trump w/ Rasmussen Reports Mark Mitchell

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more





Mark Mitchell, head pollster at Rasmussen reports, joins the program to discuss the latest polling numbers on everything from the election to civil war. We discuss how polling companies have abandoned the notion of quality in favor of projecting an agenda. We also discuss the disturbing trend towards civil war sentiment and how profoundly those ideas have shifted in a short amount of time. You can follow Mark Mitchell on his Rumble channel at https://rumble.com/c/RasmussenReports or on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN4fkgyapzlU1LmUmC3YZuQ





