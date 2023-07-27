How Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Russia's Most Advanced T-90M Tanks to Pieces

US Military News





July 26, 2023





Today, we have some groundbreaking news from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted and destroyed a Russian T-90M main battle tank using deadly drone strikes.

Russian state media has hailed the T-90M Proryv as the most advanced armored vehicle within the T-90 main battle tanks family, particularly well-suited for modern warfare due to its comprehensive armor protection, sophisticated all-weather automated fire control system, and heightened survivability.





In an interview with pro-Russian military bloggers, President Vladimir Putin asserted that the tank's performance in the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine had confirmed its status as the world's best main battle tank. Putin emphasized the T-90M's unparalleled capabilities, including its long-range and accurate firing, as well as its superior protection.





