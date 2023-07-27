How Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Russia's Most Advanced T-90M Tanks to Pieces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
July 26, 2023
Today, we have some groundbreaking news from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted and destroyed a Russian T-90M main battle tank using deadly drone strikes.
Russian state media has hailed the T-90M Proryv as the most advanced armored vehicle within the T-90 main battle tanks family, particularly well-suited for modern warfare due to its comprehensive armor protection, sophisticated all-weather automated fire control system, and heightened survivability.
In an interview with pro-Russian military bloggers, President Vladimir Putin asserted that the tank's performance in the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine had confirmed its status as the world's best main battle tank. Putin emphasized the T-90M's unparalleled capabilities, including its long-range and accurate firing, as well as its superior protection.
