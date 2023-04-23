Microsoft's Bing Goes Bonkers !

Giving kudos to our friends at Truthstream Media, this one is somewhat funny, but creepy at the same time

The following link is the full 1.5 hour video that we take a short clip from in our much shorter feature today, and please be forewarned its about Ai and some bizarre things that it is doing to make our world very uncomfortable. Not just the malfunctioning chat bots and techno tyrants, but facial filters and the fearful places that mankind is headed with this "weird" technology.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IROCmZTuW99s/

