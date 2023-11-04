⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (4 Nov 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled five attacks of the AFU 54th Motorised Brigade and 57th Mechanised Brigade near Sinkovka and north of Timkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️ Up to 210 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️In the course of counterbattery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled two attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade and 15th National Guard Regiment close to Novosyolovka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and inflicted losses on enemy manpower near Serebryansky forestry.

▫️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In addition, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems and two Grad MLRS were destroyed.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade to Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, one Leopard tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In the course of counterbattery warfare, one Uragan MLRS, two Msta-B howitzers, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, two Grad MLRS, one D-30 howitzer, as well as one AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar were wiped out.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery repelled one attack of the AFU 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade close to Marphopol (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Strikes were delivered at manpower clusters of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralised in this direction during the day.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Troops supported by aviation and artillery repelled five attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 33rd, 65th, 118th mechanised brigades, and inflicted losses on a unit of the 82nd Airborne Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Russian Groups of Troops repelled one AFU attack.

▫️ As a result of the strikes, the AFU losses amounted to over 60 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, six motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 118 areas during the day.

▫️ One AFU warehouse of missile and artillery weapons has been destroyed near Priluki (Chernigov region).

▫️ A command and observation post of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade was wiped out close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Air defence units intercepted nine HIMARS projectiles over the past 24 hours.

▫️ Moreover, 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Yalynskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Sladkaya Balka, Novofedorovka, and Pshenichnoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 525 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,629 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,175 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,182 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,980 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,965 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.