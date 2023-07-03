Young Boy Suffering Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects 💉(2022)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
Jun 29, 2023
A dad took his young son to the clinic to get vaccinated against Covid-19. When they got home the son experienced a scary adverse reaction to the vaccine and started convulsing. The poor boy has been sick ever since. Please pray for this family. This is awful.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/g94TC4jNutDf/