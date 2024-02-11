© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Levin This report is filled with 'Damning' Indictments against Mr. CCP Joe Biden ChinaJoe Mr. CCP
02/11/2024
- It mentions that Biden kept classified notebooks with entries on national security and foreign policy.
- FBI agents recovered these materials from various locations in Biden's home.
- Despite the evidence, the transcript concludes that Biden's guilt cannot be established beyond a reasonable doubt.
- It highlights concerns about Biden's handling of classified information, including sharing notes with a ghostwriter.
- Biden's ghostwriter deleted audio recordings after the investigation began.
- The transcript questions the decision not to prosecute Biden despite the evidence presented.
- Concerns were raised about Biden not returning classified briefing books and missing content.
- Biden's staff collected and reviewed his note cards for archiving as presidential records.
- Biden stored classified note cards at the National Archives but kept his notebooks in unsecured locations.
- The transcript discusses an email exchange between Biden's ghostwriter and his chief of staff regarding a book.
- Biden referenced his note cards during an interview with his ghostwriter.
- Despite evidence of intent and willfulness, Biden was not charged with a crime.
- The transcript raises comparisons with how other individuals, like Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, were treated in similar situations.
- It concludes by questioning the decision not to charge Biden and suggesting a cover-up in handling the information provided.
