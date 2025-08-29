Riccardo Bosi: What's Really Going On?

Global Defense War: Path To A World Without War

* Limited vs. unlimited game theory

* Equilibrium vs. sub-optimal positions

* There are unlimited degrees of freedom re: players, time, end state, finish of the game etc.





The full webcast is linked below.





JMC Broadcasting | AustraliaOne Party (29 August 2025)

https://www.brighteon.com/b464c51a-43d1-454d-8855-15726bf779d6