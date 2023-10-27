Footage of the Incessant Cannonade of Massive Air & Artillery Strikes on Gaza - Tonight, Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the incessant cannonade of massive air and artillery strikes on Gaza.
Adding just posted info:
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby: We don't want escalation with Iran, but when we are attacked, we will respond. We reserve the right to choose when and how.
adding:
[10/27/2023 1:32 PM] US central time
🇵🇸🇮🇱❗️ Hamas is ready to release captured foreigners in exchange for a 5-day ceasefire
The media claim that Hamas representatives are ready to agree to a truce. At the same time, it was previously reported that Hamas refused to release the hostages for the sake of a truce.
I1:34 PM]
🇵🇸🇮🇱❗️If Israel continues to escalate, then this confrontation will go beyond the borders of Palestine - Dr. Bassem Naim, member of the Hamas Politburo in an interview with RT
1:35 PM]
🇵🇸🇮🇱⚡There is a shootout between Hamas and the IDF at the Nitzani Oz checkpoint in the Tulkarm region.
Three homemade bombs were thrown at Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint.