Footage of the Incessant Cannonade of Massive Air & Artillery Strikes on Gaza - Tonight, Now

Footage of the incessant cannonade of massive air and artillery strikes on Gaza.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby: We don't want escalation with Iran, but when we are attacked, we will respond. We reserve the right to choose when and how.

[10/27/2023 1:32 PM] US central time

🇵🇸🇮🇱❗️ Hamas is ready to release captured foreigners in exchange for a 5-day ceasefire

The media claim that Hamas representatives are ready to agree to a truce. At the same time, it was previously reported that Hamas refused to release the hostages for the sake of a truce.

🇵🇸🇮🇱❗️If Israel continues to escalate, then this confrontation will go beyond the borders of Palestine - Dr. Bassem Naim, member of the Hamas Politburo in an interview with RT

🇵🇸🇮🇱⚡There is a shootout between Hamas and the IDF at the Nitzani Oz checkpoint in the Tulkarm region.

Three homemade bombs were thrown at Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint.



