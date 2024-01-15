SV40 promoter in mRNA shots & 'Vaccine' holocaust coming up prevent burning in a lake of fire!i!i

White Rose - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Rose
Flugblätter der Weißen Rose - Geschichte kompakt
https://www.geschichte-abitur.de/quellenmaterial/quellen-drittes-reich/flugblaetter-der-weissen-rose
Leaflets of the White Rose - history compact
https://www-geschichte--abitur-de.translate.goog/quellenmaterial/quellen-drittes-reich/flugblaetter-der-weissen-rose?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=nl&_x_tr_hl=nl
The Vigilant Fox 🦊 on X: "DNA Contaminants in COVID Shots Can Trigger Cancer and Alter Human Genome, Concludes Expert Panel Summary of Findings: #1 - Bacterial DNA (plasmids) has been found in mRNA vaccine vials. #2 - A cancer-promoting genetic sequence—SV40—has been found in the Covid-19 vaccines.… https://t.co/8o8M6J2yHG" / X
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1712547777388097921
Japanese Prof. Murakami weighs in on Pfizer’s DNA Plasmids
https://drtrozzi.org/2023/05/30/japanese-prof-murakami-weighs-in-on-pfizers-dna-plasmids/
Japanese Professor Murakami weighs in on Pfizer's DNA Plasmids
https://rumble.com/v2r07p6-japanese-professor-murakami-weighs-in-on-pfizers-dna-plasmids.html
Cancer-causing agent SV40 found in Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine alongside DNA Contamination – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/07/14/cancer-agent-pfizer-vaccine/
Péonia on X:
https://twitter.com/CalliFanciulla/status/1653323707308204033/photo/1
The EMA covid-19 data leak, and what it tells us about mRNA instability | The BMJ
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n627
DNA contamination and cancer-causing agent SV40 found in Pfizer’s covid injections – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2023/05/21/cancer-causing-agent-sv40-found-in-pfizer/
Sequence requirements for plasmid nuclear import - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4152905/
bp DNA = base pair DNA
