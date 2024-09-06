BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gates-Insider-Digital-ID-will-be-Embedded-Under-the-Skin-of-Every-Child
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
670 views • 8 months ago

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has begun rolling out Digital IDs that will be embedded under the skin of every child in the world – with or without parental consent.

The People’s Voice has warned for years that Gates and the World Economic Forum are planning to create a digital database that tracks all citizens across the globe as part of its Agenda 2030 for humanity.

Now the elite are making their move and innocent children in Bill Gates’ laboratories are being tagged with Mark of the Beast microchips in pilot programs as we speak.





