Clarity & Freedom of SELF (Beyond Birth & Death)

Weekly LIVE Satsang & Meditation: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events 🌟

In reality, you're always the Self, which can be found when your focus and attention are withdrawn from the energies that engage the mind. You may notice different energies that draw your attention away from yourself over and over, which can become habitual. Clarity and Freedom comes when the energies are noticed, allowed, and dissolved in the open space of the Self. There is a saying that the truth shall set you free, in this case it is the clarity of seeing as pure Consciousness.





Sat Mindo is a spiritual teacher, author and founder of New Humanity Divine Life, an international organization of Self-Realization and Divine Living. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting seekers worldwide to open up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, Divine, and Natural Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness.





Sat Mindo invites you to surrender to the "IS-ness" of life and realize THAT which has always been here, ever-present, loving, and radiant.





There are now 45 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students.





Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Zoom:

🌟https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission





🙏 New Book: Get your copy of "Enlightened Authentic Self: Complete Guide of Awakening to your Natural Full Consciousness" https://www.amazon.com/Enlightened-Authentic-Self-Awakening-Consciousness/dp/B0BZFLQMM5/





Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Self-Realization, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness).





Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsang, Teacher Training, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.





For more information about these teachings and upcoming events, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org 🙏





🌟 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SatMindo

🌟 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SatMindoDamalis

🌟 Online Store: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store

🌟 New Humanity Foundation: https://www.NewHumanityFoundation.org





#ConsciousnessTransmission #Enlightenment #SatMindo #DivineBliss #DivineLove #DivineSelf





©2024 New Humanity Foundation

All Rights Reserved