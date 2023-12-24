EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #5 2 Timothy 3:1-5, 20231223

EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #5

2 Timothy 3:1-5

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231223

1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,

3 without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,

4 traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of GOD;

5 having a form of GODliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. Amen! (2 Timothy 3:1-5)