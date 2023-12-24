Create New Account
EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #5 2 Timothy 3:1-5, 20231223
First Century Gospel Church HQ
Published 2 months ago

EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #5

2 Timothy 3:1-5

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231223

This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. 

 

For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 

 

without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, 

 

traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of GOD; 

 

having a form of GODliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. Amen! (2 Timothy 3:1-5)

Keywords
lovepowertraitormengoodparentpleasureunholycovetproudincontinenceaffectionperilous timesdisobedientboastfierceblasphemethemselvesgodlinessunthankfultrucebreakersfalse accuserdespiserheadyhigh-minded

