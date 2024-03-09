BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UNVAXXED MAN, IS TOTALLY MESSED UP AFTER A BLOOD TRANSFUSION -- AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
464 views • 03/09/2024

Credit: DXB media @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cR8OXOwGmeg

If you are new to my channel, you may find the following very interesting;

"Collapsed Suddenly" | Mega-Compilation - Dropping Like Flies on Live Tell-LIE-Vision

https://www.bitchute.com/video/R6FSXVb2sXUK/

"SPINNERS" | Mega-Compilation - When the Graphene Oxide Demons are Unleashed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8pacKDAWkyij/


One of the best doco's on the whole COVID PLANdemic 👉 Fluvid-19

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mgt9XqdbvqiZ/


If you are new to my channel, you may find the following very interesting;

Payload 2 - Nanocapsules

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPwcZw7F7ast/


Payload 1 - The Vaxx + 5G + AI Connection

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YFKHKN9bbuOJ/


Vaxx - Fish Out Of Water Syndrome - Compilation

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6wqr3m91uwi3/


SADS Mini-Compilation:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CMuTEWl8kYHl/


Mega Compilation Of Vaxx Deaths & Injuries - Sports Edition

https://www.bitchute.com/video/okqdjEadnGZ2/


COVID Vaccine Injuries & Deaths - Mega Compilation

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HvfVmP3khVo8/


I have officially lost count of how many COVID vaccine injuries and deaths I have now uploaded on my channel, all of these folks have their stories deleted from most social media platforms.. So a huge shoutout to Bitchute for allowing these victims stories to be shared & told.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Wake.The.Fuck.Up

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/


Keywords
vaccine injuriesgenocidenwoagenda 21frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesvaccine deathsmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxhydrogelvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
