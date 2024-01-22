Create New Account
⚜️ THE SACRED FIRE OF THE 'VIOLET CONSUMING FLAME' & THE ORIGINAL 'EYE-PICTURE CHART' [4K-UHD] ⚜️
The "'I AM' Activity"
⚜️ THE SACRED FIRE OF THE 'VIOLET CONSUMING FLAME' ⚜️

⚜️ & THE ORIGINAL 'EYE-PICTURE CHART' [4K-UHD] ⚜️


GREETINGS AND BLESSINGS OF DIVINE LOVE!

WE JOYOUSLY PRESENT THE MOST HIGHEST QUALITY OF THE

'VIOLET CONSUMING FLAME' & THE ORIGINAL 'EYE-PICTURE CHART'!

THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN ENHANCED AND UPSCALED TO 4K,

AND IS NOW FINALLY AVAILABLE IN FULLSCREEN!


GOD BLESS YOU, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!


⚜️ ALL MATERIAL OF THE 'I AM' ACTIVITY: ⚜️

https://gofile.io/d/f2iiCA


⚜️ WATCH/ DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO HERE: ⚜️

https://cutt.ly/OwLb3dry


⚜️ EXPLANATION OF THE CHART: ⚜️

https://cutt.ly/ewHI46qU


⚜️ OUR FACEBOOK PAGE: ⚜️

https://fb.me/The.IAM.Activity

