❗️Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Events of the week of October 12-18, 2024

❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞 Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Events of the week of October 12-18, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces struck several districts of the Palestinian enclave's capital. The death toll in the region has already exceeded 42,000, with around 99,000 injured.

▪️The operation of the Israeli forces continued in the Jabalia area north of Gaza. The main battles took place in the Hamdan cemetery area, where the IDF managed to close the ring of encirclement around the city.

▪️In the southwest of Gaza, sporadic clashes occurred in the vicinity of the University College. Nevertheless, the line of contact has not changed significantly over the past time.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis continued air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets. Nuseirat remained under the heaviest fire, with dozens of victims from the raids.

▪️In turn, Hamas militants shelled the positions of the Israel Defense Forces in the Netzarim corridor. Judging by the lack of reports on the Internet about the flight of medical evacuation helicopters, the attacks did not lead to tangible results.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers eliminated the head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar. This happened not during a planned special services operation, but as a result of an accidental clash with an IDF unit.

▪️On the West Bank, Israeli security forces continued police raids. In total, since October 7, 2023, more than 11,300 Palestinians have been detained in the region.

▪️On the Lebanon-Israel border, the ground phase of the IDF operation "Arrows of the North" continued. Israeli troops carried out air and artillery strikes on Hezbollah targets.

