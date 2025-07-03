BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

USA Reaches Gold Cup Final! Diego Luna Shines in 2-1 Win Over Guatemala | Concacaf Gold Cup 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 2 months ago

USA Reaches Gold Cup Final! Diego Luna Shines in 2-1 Win Over Guatemala | Concacaf Gold Cup 2025

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

The United States is headed to the Concacaf Gold Cup final after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Guatemala! Diego Luna scored twice early, and the U.S. held off a fierce comeback to book a spot in Houston’s final against either Mexico or Honduras. Watch for match highlights, key moments, and what’s next for Team USA. Subscribe for full Gold Cup coverage and expert analysis!

Hashtags

#GoldCup #USMNT #DiegoLuna #Soccer #Concacaf #Guatemala #GoldCupFinal #Football #USA #Mexico #Honduras

Keywords
soccer highlightsgold cup 2025concacaf gold cupsoccer newsusa vs guatemaladiego lunagold cup finalusmntguatemala soccermalik tillmanalex freemanluca de la torreolger escobarmexico vs hondurasinternational soccer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy