3.7.23: J6 reveals the DEMS/RINOS LIES! We KNEW! DS will be OBLITERATED! Think Logically. PRAY! [MIRROR]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://rumble.com/v2c3qii-3.7.23-j6-reveals-the-demsrinos-lies-we-knew-ds-will-be-obliterated-think-l.html
Protect your investments with And We Knowhttp://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
Tucker: Video shows members of the Jan. 6 Committee are all liars. https://t.me/police_frequency/88528
And
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1632920605048684544?s=20
California March for Life takes place at the Capitol. https://t.me/police_frequency/88529
Tucker Carlson says Democrats used Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick’s death for their political agenda. https://t.me/police_frequency/88530
Joe Rogan explains why he'd vote for Trump before Biden because he's mentally "gone" and Americans now have to rely on his "side show of diversity" https://t.me/RevolutionReport/14613
Western Culture Continues Decline As SatanCon Sells Out in Boston
https://tinyurl.com/yc79v79f
We now have footage of the capitol police escorting the Q Shaman directly into the most ideal place for them to film their psyop. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14706
2 min warning on the history of vaccines used as Bioweapons for eugenics. https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/4650
Robert Kennedy Jr, Explains Why Fauci Had Such a Problem With Early Treatment https://t.me/qthestormrider777/14027
◾Congo President shuts down Macron at a press conference, Macron tries to deflect but makes it even worst. https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4486
First they say that it's misinformation that you'll be locked in your zone but 5 minutes later they say you'll need a special permit to leave, literally proving the conspiracy true - How ’15-minute cities’ became a lockdown conspiracy - BBC Newsnight https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/42501
What’s going on at public libraries? https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/42489
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
----------The Patriot Light Socials----------
📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb
🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿 ■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv