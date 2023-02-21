© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/20/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: “Xi the Dead Emperor'', or “Big-head Xi” is currently focusing on arresting private business owners and financial middlemen around the world. Meanwhile he is downplaying the balloon incident
#Ukraine #BalloonIncident #MassiveArresting #financialsector #JackMa #PeterMa #Hunan #Beijing #Shuanggui
2/20/2023 文贵盖特：习死皇、习大脑袋现在关注的不是气球事件，而是在全世界狂抓私营企业家和金融贩子们
#乌克兰 #气球事件 #金融大抓捕 #马云 #马明哲 #招行 #湖南 #北京 #双规