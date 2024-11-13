BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Natural Law Explained by 9 People From 7 Different Countries | Europa Natural Law Round Table
51 views • 6 months ago

Our second recorded group discussion laying the primer for what this group focus and purpose is about.. Since our group is called Europa Natural Law, let's define it and inspire others to live by it and relay the importance of this info in other languages. This was actually a really good discussion and between 9 people, it wasn't redundant. Also, I personally produced this video with the inclusion of over 50 images, so there's some visual aids in the mix this time! ENL TAPLINK: taplink.cc/enl find members' works and other resources and find our telegram chat group if you would like to join Thanks to Jon for the design of our logo Thanks to Dennis for the intro and outro video Theme song by Nemo. Credits to some of the creators of slides incorporated in this video: Mark Passio Brandon Martin & Nate Kap Kris Nelson Cory Endrulat Derek Bartolacelli Audio editing: Marvin (Join The Internet) Thank you to all else who contributed quotes & images! PEACE

Keywords
truthvibrationphilosophygendernatural lawcause and effectmentalismhermetic principlespolaritythe great workmoral lawgolden ruleuniversal lawrhythmmaatcausalitycosmic lawkarmic lawhermetically sealedlex naturalisnatural law principlesthe lost principlehermeticacorrespondanceeuropa natural law
