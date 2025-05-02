I'm sharing:

Ex-Senator Says Jews Are “Masters Of The Universe!” - The Jimmy Dore Show, May 1, 2025

At the Jerusalem JNS Policy Summit, former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman proclaimed, "The masters of the universe are Jews,” identifying a list of major tech firm CEOs who are all Jews.





In the face of Gen Z’s growing support for Palestine, Coleman urged those CEOS and other powerful Jews to "win the digital battle."





Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss why young people who get their information from social media rather than traditional sources, would turn against Israel.

Kurt Metzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster.