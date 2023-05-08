Brighteon Broadcast News, May 8, 2023 - BLACKOUTS COMING - US Energy Commissioner warns of "system-wide, extensive power outages" ahead

0:00 Intro

1:35 Crypto Currency News

11:56 Violence

29:00 ATF

34:50 Rubik's Cube

44:40 Extensive Power Outages

59:55 Interview with Tau Braun





- Bitcoin congestion making it SLOW, expensive and non-scalable

- "Activation Day" for foreign national militant migrants coming soon

- They will be ordered to destroy the domestic infrastructure and kill Americans

- Small taste of violence spilling onto the streets witnessed this weekend in Texas

- How Rubik's Cube skills can translate into AR-15 trigger proficiency

- US FERC Commissioner Mark Christie warns the entire US power grid is about to crater

- "System-wide, extensive power outages" are now a certainty

- Fossil fuel systems being deliberately taken off line much faster than they are being replaced

- Dems keep pushing electric cars, stoves and hot water heaters, INCREASING demand on the grid

- When the grid goes down, total chaos ensues, ALL BY DESIGN

- The USA will be brought to its knees as the CCP attacks and narco drug cartels invade

- Interview with Dr. Tau Braun





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/