Horrifying Moment: How Ukrainian Troops Cripple Russian Troops Near Bakhmut

US Military News





Sep 3, 2023





Today, we're diving into a gripping and intense conflict that has captured the world's attention – the battle for Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine.





Since the war erupted in 2023, Bakhmut has been at the center of fierce clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces. The Ukrainian army has been fiercely defending the city against the Russian incursion.





The Ukrainian forces have been able to resist the Russian onslaught and even launch counterattacks on several fronts. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, as of August 2023, Ukrainian forces have killed approximately 163,320 Russian troops and destroyed thousands of military vehicles and equipment. The Ukrainian forces have also managed to recapture the heights over Bakhmut and encircle the Russian troops in the city. The Ukrainian forces have used their mobility, agility, and creativity to outflank and outsmart the Russian forces, who have been relying on their numerical and technological superiority.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxYiR7FsXmE