After an accident, she laid on the side of the road as if she was witnessing human indiscretion

June 13, 2023





It was like a strange predestined relationship brought Flor to me.

I returned home after a few days of work, and found her lying on my doorstep.

I didn't know how long she had been lying here, but if I didn't find out what would happen to Flor.

When I saw her frail body, my heart suddenly felt very sad.

After cleaning Flor's body, I took her to the vet to check her health.

Doctors said she broke her front legs and her hind legs suffered minor injuries.

Flor would have a cast on his front legs and wait for the results.





After being cast on her front legs, Flor did not get any better.

Flor was tested again and found the best way for her recovery.

And one of Flor's front legs was badly damaged and was no longer able to recover.

If the amputation was not done quickly, her life would be in danger.

There would be an amputation of Flor's leg in the next few days.

Although it was difficult, I thought Flor knew early on that this was going to happen to her.





The surgery took place successfully with the dedication of the doctors and Flor's efforts.

The test results as well as the progress of the wound were very good.

I decided to bring her home after a long vet stay.

Hopefully when she got home, she would be in a better mood and heal faster.

Although knowing it was difficult to accept this great body defect.

But I believed she would make it through the way she had so far.





Every day that passed with Flor was a happy day.

She accepted what was happening to her in the most positive way.

New friends were at her side and sharing and empathizing with her.

Flor didn't think of this defect as a misfortune, he saw it as a mark of his life.

So that every time she walked, she would remember how resilient she used to be.

Flor's healing journey was still very long.

I would follow Flor's every move in the next time.

