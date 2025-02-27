How Can Faith in Jesus Save You? The Powerful Answer You Need Today!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered how faith in Jesus can change your life? In this powerful message, Roderick Webster shares inspiring examples of faith and salvation from the Bible—stories of the thief on the cross, Peter walking on water, the leper’s healing, and more. Discover how simple yet life-transforming it is to trust in Jesus Christ.
Faith isn’t just a concept—it’s the key to eternal life. Whether you're seeking hope, struggling with doubt, or ready to take a step of faith, this message is for you. Watch now and be encouraged to trust in the One who saves!
🙏 If you’ve made a decision for Christ, let us know in the comments! 👍 Like, share, and subscribe for more faith-filled encouragement!
00:00Introduction to the Savior's Name
00:34Examples of Faith in Scripture
01:01The Thief on the Cross
02:43Peter's Faith on Water
03:20The Publican's Prayer
03:55The Leper's Healing
04:45The Gentile Woman's Faith
05:42Everyday Acts of Faith
07:16The Necessity of Faith
08:21Justification and Sanctification by Faith
08:59Living and Standing by Faith
09:28The Good Fight of Faith
09:48Overcoming by Faith
10:12Invitation to Faith and Prayer
10:56Conclusion and Encouragement