Republican warns terror act may happen ‘sooner than later’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., details how Israel aid minimizes collateral damage and argues the border crisis will lose Democrats votes in the general election.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html