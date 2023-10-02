BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Warnning from True Info Mike: 5G Activated Zombie Apocalypse
True Info Mike
True Info Mike
134 followers
3
479 views • 10/02/2023

The information they don’t want you to know about. We reached over 1.5 million people with this video in less than 48 hours and then it was censored. Ask yourself, why is that??? 👀😉

Share the videos using this link: https://www.jasonshurka.com/ebs

We are TOO POWERFUL 🔥🌍


Military attorney says lipid nanoparticles contain pathogens that can be released by pulsed 5G signal

https://gregreese.substack.com


RED ALERT WARNING: FEMA ZOMBIE 5G APOCALYPSE- Todd Callender Dr. Lee Vliet

https://www.brighteon.com/cafab247-35ea-4334-9e35-234e9cb28f50

5gjason shurkagreg reese reporttrue info mike fulmer
