Health Update: Losing Hair Due To 5G Radiation

For some months now, each time I comb my hair, especially before recently having it trimmed, clumps of hair would just come out of my head due to the harsh effects of 5G radiation, which where I live is very strong. There are about four cell towers within half a mile of me in this residential area, and it is strongest late at night. Sometimes strands of hair come out, other times it is huge clumps.