Masonic “Christians”, Israel vs. Islam, “Gun Control”, Vietnam, Bluepill Family

CBT 2024-06-28 From Mandela to Masonry

Topic list:

* From Mandela to Masonry: how false religions exploit ignorance to hook victims.

* What do Mormonism, Jehovah’s Witnesses and Adventism have in common?

* Is Jesus the spirit brother of Satan?

* Who is responsible for your soul?

* Ilana Rachel Daniel and Robert Spencer: whom do they serve?

* Should you allow a coronavirus test?

* Muslims: friend or foe?

* “This famous fossil turned out to be just a painted rock...”

* Whose side is David Martin on?

* Brandon Herrera crashes a Sheriff / Shaquile O’Neil “gun buyback”—in Texas!

* “Us vs. Them”: what are the issues that matter?

* The essence of the 2nd Amendment.

* Max stops by and talks about the trials of trying to wake up close family.

* What really makes you ill?

* Who is Anthony Fauci? What can Kary Mullis tell us?

* Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, the Vietnam War and Rome

* What to do about Catholic family members: Jesus Christ vs. religion.

