Masonic “Christians”, Israel vs. Islam, “Gun Control”, Vietnam, Bluepill Family

CBT 2024-06-28 From Mandela to Masonry
Topic list:
* From Mandela to Masonry: how false religions exploit
ignorance to hook victims.
* What do Mormonism, Jehovah’s Witnesses and Adventism have in common?
* Is Jesus the spirit brother of Satan?
* Who is responsible for your soul?
* Ilana Rachel Daniel and Robert Spencer: whom do they serve?
* Should you allow a coronavirus test?
* Muslims: friend or foe?
* “This famous fossil turned out to be just a painted rock...”
* Whose side is David Martin on?
* Brandon Herrera crashes a Sheriff / Shaquile O’Neil “gun buyback”—in Texas!
* “Us vs. Them”: what are the issues that matter?
* The essence of the 2nd Amendment.
* Max stops by and talks about the trials of trying to wake up close family.
* What really makes you ill?
* Who is Anthony Fauci? What can Kary Mullis tell us?
* Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, the Vietnam War and Rome
* What to do about Catholic family members: Jesus Christ vs. religion.
