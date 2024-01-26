Create New Account
America: The Invasion and the Reign of Terror!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-judgment-proclaimed-on-the-land/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "A very sobering Message received while praying on December 26, 2023.

“The invasion on the land of America is well under way. Soon it will be unrecognizable, because they have forgotten The LORD their GOD."""

