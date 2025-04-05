BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Little Lila's Garden of Words
AxeHatchett
AxeHatchett
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 5 months ago

🌸 Welcome to a magical world where words grow into flowers! In "Little Lila's Garden of Words," kids follow a sweet little girl named Lila as she discovers that kind words bloom into beautiful flowers—while mean words grow into thorny weeds! With the help of a wise old sunflower and a friendly talking bee, Lila learns an important lesson about kindness, empathy, and the power of her voice. 💖 This uplifting animated short is perfect for children, families, classrooms, and bedtime inspiration. 🎬 Watch, learn, and grow with us! Subscribe for more positive, educational stories every week.

Keywords
educational cartoonskids storiesanimatedkidsvideokindnessforkidsnoralstoriesforchildrenthegardenofwordspositivechildrenslessons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy