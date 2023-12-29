Create New Account
The Only Known Cure for the Jab
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Published 2 months ago

The inspiration for this monocast was a text message about excuses for taking the jab. There are no coincidences in God’s economy and this recording was born. Thanks for taking to heart the message of repentance.

Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/oorq1zdw0oiw38txwj3qy/The-Only-Known-Cure.pptx?rlkey=hiwjhsfd9mwg3d5kawh219srv&dl=0

*************

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

vaccinecovidscott schara

