Latinos, they are lying to you about Canada - Part 1

My Latino friends here in El Salvador told me that they once considered moving to Canada and they even showed me another YouTuber who is also promoting it. I told them how hard it was to live in Canada now and that is why we moved from Canada to El Salvador in August. I made this mini series on Canada for you to see for yourselves what life is really like in Canada from a Canadian.
00:00 Introduction
00:39 Cost of Living analysis
02:07 Toronto vs San Salvador
03:17 Conclusion