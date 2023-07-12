1st, 2nds and 3rd Sphere Transition on Earth vs In Spirit World, Fear Of Truth vs Desire For Truth, Desire for Soulmate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original:https://youtu.be/xA4LtE4TTAc
20110510 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Melbourne P2
Cut:
36m25s 45m09s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“FOCUS ON YOUR DESIRE FOR YOUR GOD FIRST, THEN FOCUS ON YOUR DESIRE TO GET TO KNOW YOURSELF AND IN THAT PROCESS, YOU KNOW THE SOULMATE THING WILL SLOWLY WORK ITS WAY OUT.”
@ 44m00s