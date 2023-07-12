BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1st, 2nds and 3rd Sphere Transition on Earth vs In Spirit World, Fear Of Truth vs Desire For Truth, Desire for Soulmate
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
24 views • 07/12/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/xA4LtE4TTAc

20110510 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Melbourne P2


Cut:

36m25s 45m09s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************





“FOCUS ON YOUR DESIRE FOR YOUR GOD FIRST, THEN FOCUS ON YOUR DESIRE TO GET TO KNOW YOURSELF AND IN THAT PROCESS, YOU KNOW THE SOULMATE THING WILL SLOWLY WORK ITS WAY OUT.”

@ 44m00s


Keywords
spiritualityhumilitydivine love pathsoul condition1st spherefeel everything3rd sphere2nd spheresoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearspheres and dimensionssoul awakeningself honestysoulmate relationshipsphere transitionsfear of truthdesire for truthdesire for soulmatesoulmate recognition sphere5th sphereself judgementmind and intellectunhealed intergender emotions
