Billionaire Miles Guo Is Being Held In Prison In New York Without Bail.

"Miles Guo Is Being Held In Prison In New York Without Bail. The Prosecutors Are Requesting That He Be Held In Prison And Not Let Out. This Is Very Strange.

First, This Is Happening In New York, Where They're Letting Everyone Out On Bail. They're Letting Violent Criminals And Murderers Out On Bail. So, Why Is Miles Guo Being Held In Prison?

He's Not Violent — He's Being Charged With An Accounting Crime. Second, White Collar Criminals Are Usually Not Held Without Bail Because They're Not Violent. The Prosecutors Usually Stick An Ankle Monitor On Them And Send Them Home To Prepare For Trial. What's Happening To Miles Guo Is Very Unusual."

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Zach De Gregorio of @FinanceWolves exposing the truth SDNY prosecutors don't want you to know!

https://twitter.com/i/status/1642962381373415424