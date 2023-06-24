BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#111 // THE EAGLE AND THE DRAGON - LIVE
29 views • 06/24/2023

 Original Air Date: 05.JAN.2020

8:00PM EST

#111 // THE EAGLE AND THE DRAGON - LIVE

The Week that Changed the World: two political nuclear powers come to an historic first meeting - each leaders, men of great stature and enthusiastic domestic support. Together, they seek to hammer swords into plowshares and end the rise of democrat adventurism in Southeast Asia once and for all. The United States is represented as The Eagle. China is represented as The Dragon. Sadly for both leaders, this meeting immediately precipitates their doom, for Richard Nixon, Watergate was just a month down the road for initial CIA activation, and for President Zhou Enlai, he would be diagnosed with inoperable cancer on the same day Bob Woodward got his scoop of a lifetime - his first day of work at the Washington Post.

It has been little remarked that a CIA intelligence officer who attended the Kennedy killings, and who is indirectly implicated in the killing of Martin Luther King, would join Nixon's achievement and replace these two political titans - and in less than a decade too. His name was George Herbert Walker Bush, and this seven day meeting prepared the ground work in China's Intelligence Headquarters for the deployment of a global Plandemic. This headquarters was (and is) located in Wuhan China.

trumpamericagodlovejesustruthfaithusapeacejoycountrybuttercupqbitsgooddogthe eagle and dragon
