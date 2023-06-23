WEF Wants To Rewrite Bible + AI Preaches Protestant Sermon | EpiSOLO #7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just as we warned in episode 8 of Anatomy of the Church and State, AI is trying to replace the God of Abraham. I react to the news article where Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum discusses rewriting the Bible.
Link to article: https://caldronpool.com/a-i-could-rewrite-the-bible-and-correct-religion-says-professor-and-wef-member/
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
TRY MASTER FOCUS WITH A 10% DISCOUNT
https://trymasterfocus.com/AOTCAS
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty