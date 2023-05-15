Excess Death Continues Around The World and The World Invades America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Death, death and more death.
Video Sources:
1. MakisMD.substack.com - Covid Intel - Excess deaths - Japan has skyrocketing excess deaths after its population was mRNA COVID-19 vaccine overdosed - 2023 is going to be the worst year yet.
https://makismd.substack.com/p/excess-deaths-japan-has-skyrocketing?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#play
2. Mortality.watch
https://www.mortality.watch/?q=%257B%2522c%2522%253A%255B%2522Taiwan%2522%255D%252C%2522t%2522%253A%2522deaths_excess%2522%252C%2522df%2522%253A%25222013%2522%252C%2522dt%2522%253A%25222022%2522%252C%2522v%2522%253A1%257D
3. NYTimes.com - Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
4. Michael Savage - The Invasion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nPPeAotNpw
