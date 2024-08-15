NWO: Dr. Young exposes the poisonous content of the mRNA vaccine!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to SGT Report.
Dr. Robert Young exposes the poisonous content of the mRNA vaccine.
The video is an excerpt of SGT Report’s interview with Dr. Robert Young following the announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring that the monkeypox is a worldwide epidemic especially in Africa.
The full interview can be found on SGT Report’s channel as: MONEY POX WHO DECLARES GLOBAL HEALTH EMERGENCY
Of course, this monkeypox disease arrives just in time for the US elections. Expect more lockdowns and more mass-murdering vaccines.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington