Daniel 1:8-21 Uncompromising Conviction

Pastor Andrew teaches from Daniel 1:8-21 with a message entitled Uncompromising Conviction.

We look at the convictions Daniel had so he wouldn't compromise in his walk with the Lord.

We are exhorted to guard our hearts, lips, eyes, mind, and our steps.

We see the favor Daniel had with the key officials in charge.









Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Here is a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia