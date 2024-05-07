An Epoch Times Documentary: "The Final War: The 100-Year Plot to Defeat America"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See the Gibraltar Messenger article that this video is in reference to:
China’s New Aircraft Carrier – Another Sign of The Times
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/ww3/chinas-new-aircraft-carrier-another-sign-of-the-times/
Have you subscribed to the free Gibraltar Messenger Newsletter yet?
Why not now? It's free!